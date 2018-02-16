UK Lawmakers Set To Debate Contentious AML Sanctions Bill
The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill was introduced in October 2017 as part of preparations for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU in March 2019, when Britain will begin replacing EU regulations after leaving the bloc's legal framework.
The bill’s proposed sanctions include restricting market access for individuals and entities, imposing...
