Lawmakers Weigh Publishing RBS Report After FCA Refuses

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 4:08 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority refused Friday to publish a leaked report on the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC's controversial treatment of troubled small businesses, leaving British lawmakers to decide on Tuesday whether to release the lengthy review of the much-maligned RBS unit.



A parliamentary committee is deciding whether to publish the FCA's report on a controversial Royal Bank of Scotland unit after the regulator refused to do so. (AP) The U.K. watchdog sent a copy of the outside review it had commissioned to the House of...

