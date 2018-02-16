SEC Halts Trading In 3 Penny Stocks Tied To Cryptocurrency

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in three penny-stock companies, questioning the accuracy of recent statements they all made claiming substantial acquisitions in assets tied to cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.



In separate trading suspension orders targeting Cherubim Interests Inc., PDX Partners Inc., and Victura Construction Group Inc., each of whose stock is traded in loosely regulated over-the-counter markets, the SEC said questions regarding the companies’ business operations and the value of their assets also led to the trading suspensions.



“The commission is...

To view the full article, register now.