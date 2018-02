Latest Barclays Charge Added To Qatar Fundraising Case

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 4:47 PM GMT) -- A U.K. judge on Friday added a charge against Barclays Bank PLC to the Serious Fraud Office’s existing criminal case against the bank’s parent company and four former senior executives over a $3 billion loan the bank made to Qatar in 2008.



The Serious Fraud Office charged Barclays Bank PLC, an operating unit of Barclays PLC, on Monday with unlawful financial assistance, contrary to section 151 of the Companies Act 1985, in connection with the bank’s emergency fundraising during the global financial crisis.



The single charge...

