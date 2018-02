Pot Biz Urges Supreme Court To Take Case Against IRS

Law360, Los Angeles (February 16, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Colorado-based marijuana company has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against the Internal Revenue Service, alleging the agency lacks the authority to investigate criminal activity and saying a circuit split must be resolved on the scope of a law preventing courts from interfering with tax collection efforts.



The high court’s guidance is needed, according to the reply brief filed Monday, to resolve whether the Anti-Injunction Act should be interpreted to bar litigation on activities leading up to the collection of taxes, as...

