Leagold Mining Raises Offer For Brio Gold To $279M

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- Vancouver, British Columbia-based Leagold Mining Corp. on Friday sweetened its now mutually agreed upon offer for Toronto rival Brio Gold Inc., hiking the price it originally lobbed last month to nearly $279 million.



Under the new offer, Leagold said it will issue 0.4 of a Leagold warrant along with 0.922 of a Leagold share in exchange for each Brio share. Each total warrant grants the right to buy a Leagold share for CA$3.70 ($2.95). The new offer also increases the implied value of Brio shares from...

To view the full article, register now.