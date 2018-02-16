Jones Day Competition Head Moves To Skadden

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has reportedly poached Jones Day’s Washington-based global antitrust and competition practice head, David Wales.



Wales, who joined Jones Day in 2009 and helped earn the firm's competition practice Law360 Practice Group of the Year honors for 2015, has left the firm and will soon be named a partner at Skadden, in a move first reported by American Lawyer. As of Friday, Wales was no longer listed as an attorney on Jones Day’s website, and his biography page on the...

