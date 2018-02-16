Jones Day Competition Head Moves To Skadden

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has reportedly poached Jones Day’s Washington-based global antitrust and competition practice head, David Wales.

Wales, who joined Jones Day in 2009 and helped earn the firm's competition practice Law360 Practice Group of the Year honors for 2015, has left the firm and will soon be named a partner at Skadden, in a move first reported by American Lawyer. As of Friday, Wales was no longer listed as an attorney on Jones Day’s website, and his biography page on the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular