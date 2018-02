Coca-Cola To Pay $3.6B Under Tax Repatriation Provision

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- U.S. tax changes will cause the Coca-Cola Co. to pay a one-time net charge of $3.6 billion during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, consisting of $4.6 billion in tax on deemed repatriated earnings offset by a deferred tax benefit of $1 billion, the company said in a release Friday.



The company said it supported the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, “as it enhances the ability of U.S.-headquartered companies to compete globally on more equal footing, including facilitating the free flow of capital.” Coca-Cola...

