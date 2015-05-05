DC Circ. Partially Vacates 2008 EPA Ozone Rule
Environmental groups led by the Sierra Club had challenged several aspects of the EPA’s 2008 national ambient air quality standards for the ozone State Implementation Plan rule, including a provision that revoked the 1997 ozone NAAQS. The green groups said the section arbitrarily waived a geographic area’s legal obligation to attain the 1997 standard by...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login