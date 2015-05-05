DC Circ. Partially Vacates 2008 EPA Ozone Rule

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:33 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday partially vacated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2008 ozone standards implementation rule, finding the agency improperly relaxed compliance measures that are mandatory under the Clean Air Act.



Environmental groups led by the Sierra Club had challenged several aspects of the EPA’s 2008 national ambient air quality standards for the ozone State Implementation Plan rule, including a provision that revoked the 1997 ozone NAAQS. The green groups said the section arbitrarily waived a geographic area’s legal obligation to attain the 1997 standard by...

To view the full article, register now.