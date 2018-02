Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ruling In $62M Snap-On Tool Case

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed on Friday a number of Patent and Trial Board rulings that found three Milwaukee Electronic Tool Co. patents, which were successfully asserted against toolmaker Snap-On for $62 million, to be non-obvious over prior art, concluding that while the board’s claim construction was not entirely correct, it was only a “harmless error.”



In a six-page non-precedential order, the panel agreed that the board incorrectly omitted the word “average” in its interpretation of a 20-amp electrical discharge, saying that it had an obligation to...

