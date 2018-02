FirstEnergy To Deactivate Coal Plant After FERC Rejection

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy unveiled a plan Friday for its merchant power unit to shutter a West Virginia coal-fired power plant, a move that came not long after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shot down the plant's proposed sale to a FirstEnergy utility.



The company said that it has told regional grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC that Allegheny Energy Supply Co. LLC, a merchant power company owned by FirstEnergy Corp., will deactivate the 1,300-megawatt Pleasants Power Station by the first day of 2019. PJM will have to review the...

