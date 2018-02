Fed. Circ. Backs Coke’s Quick Alice Win On Inventory Patent

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday ruled that a Georgia federal judge correctly invalidated four inventory tracking patents asserted against The Coca-Cola Co. for claiming abstract ideas, following two recent high-profile decisions faulting judges for too quickly granting similar motions.



The court said it found no error in the decision by Judge William S. Duffey Jr. of the Northern District of Georgia to grant Coca-Cola’s motion for judgment on the pleadings that Automated Tracking Solutions LLC’s patents ran afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test, which...

