PTAB Will Review Amgen Patent Tied To Sanofi Eczema Drug

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday it would review a patent owned by Amgen unit Immunex — which Sanofi says stands in the way of its new eczema biologic — with the board finding Sanofi met the standard set out in its recent General Plastic ruling.



The September decision defined when petitioners can refile rejected patent challenges, making it so challengers can’t just adjust their petition ad nauseam until they eventually win review of a specific patent. In the instant case, the PTAB said Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC’s argument...

To view the full article, register now.