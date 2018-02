Convicted Dewey Exec's SEC Deal Hinges On Criminal Appeal

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- A settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP chief financial officer Joel Sanders, who was convicted of fraud, rests on the outcome of Sanders' criminal appeal, a Manhattan federal judge heard Friday.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who has been trying to prod the SEC case toward a resolution, halted the proceeding as a result of the pending appeal.



“I really don't want to keep this case pending,” Judge Caproni said before relenting and hitting the pause button...

