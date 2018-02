Couche-Tard Wins FTC OK For Holiday Buy With Store Sales

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has approved a deal that will see Canadian gas station and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. sell 10 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to assuage antitrust concerns over the company’s acquisition of Midwestern competitor Holiday Stationstores Inc. and affiliates, the agency said Friday.



The agency announced its final order settling charges that ACT’s acquisition from the Holiday Cos. of roughly 380 retail fuel outlets with attached convenience stores in 10 states would have violated antitrust law by lessening competition and likely...

To view the full article, register now.