Up Next At High Court: Double Jeopardy, Self-Incrimination

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will enter the underworld of burglars, spouse abusers and drug dealers in its first week back on the bench after a long winter recess, hearing a busy criminal docket presenting constitutional questions around double jeopardy and self-incrimination that are critical to the white collar bar.



The justices will hear four cases the week of Feb. 20, which begins Tuesday after Presidents Day weekend. Here’s what to expect.



Guns, Cash and Double Jeopardy



The first case of the week, Currier v. Virginia, asks...

To view the full article, register now.