Ex-Allen & Overy Atty's Psych Exam Story Falls Flat

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:27 PM EST) -- Two New York state appeals judges scoffed at a fired Allen & Overy LLP attorney seeking to lift sanctions and revive her sexual harassment suit against the firm at a hearing Friday, hammering the attorney for cutting short a court-ordered psychiatric examination by threatening to have the doctor arrested.



First Judicial Department Justices Angela Mazzarelli and Sallie Manzanet-Daniels grilled Deidre Clark about her failure to complete the examination, which they suggested was the basis for a lower court order dismissing her case and imposing sanctions against...

