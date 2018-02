FERC Energy Storage Rule Is A Grid Game-Changer

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- The rule finalized Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that makes a place for energy storage in the nation's wholesale electricity markets is a groundbreaking step that could reshape the U.S. power sector, energy experts say.



While the details still must be hashed out by the regional grid operators that run the wholesale markets, experts say the framework for energy storage participation laid out by FERC will jump-start investment in the sector, further accelerate deployment of renewable energy on the grid and potentially spell doom...

