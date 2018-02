US Steel Can't Duck Suit Over Man's Cancer

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has declined to dismiss claims by a man with cancer against United States Steel Corp. over allegations that the company knowingly supplied machine lubricant ingredients that contained a cancer-causing compound, despite being aware of the risks.



The court ruled that Rudolph Johnson — who claims that he worked with benzene-containing solvents as a mechanic, construction worker and seaman and that his exposure was the cause of his leukemia — had made a sufficient case to move forward with his suit, despite U.S....

