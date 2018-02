DOJ Deputy Welcomes Critiques Of Antitrust Enforcement

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- The economics deputy for the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division said Friday that he welcomes recent critiques of antitrust enforcement, including claims that enforcers have been too lax, but said the criticism doesn’t seem to be grounded in actual evidence.



Luke M. Froeb, the antitrust division’s deputy assistant attorney general for economics, said the calls for antitrust enforcers to step up their enforcement efforts come in many forms and that he appreciates the conversations that these ideas have brought up, even if he disagrees....

