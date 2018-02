$12B ACA Case Strengthened By Trump Budget, Insurers Say

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- Health insurers on Friday told the Federal Circuit that their legal fight for $12 billion in Affordable Care Act funds has been strengthened by a Trump administration budget request that suggests the funds are an obligation of the federal government.



In separate notices, Moda Health Plan Inc. and Land of Lincoln Mutual Health alerted the Federal Circuit to the administration’s newly released budget request. The request included a proposal to “fully fund the risk corridors program,” an initiative intended to cushion losses for ACA insurers....

To view the full article, register now.