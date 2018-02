EFH Raises Questions Over Reserve Fund Interest Payments

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:05 PM EST) -- Bankrupt energy provider Energy Future Holdings Corp. made a hastily scheduled appearance Friday in Delaware court to ask for guidance on issues related to a $275 million fund reserve being created to cover a potential claim from a jilted sale partner.



During a telephone conference with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, EFH attorney Marc Kieselstein of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said it was trying to narrow the issues that would be before the court at a confirmation hearing later this month on questions about interest...

To view the full article, register now.