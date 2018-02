CPSC Sues Britax Over Jogging Stroller Injuries

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Friday hit Britax with a suit claiming that certain jogging strollers are defective and have injured both children and adults, saying that the company has refused to recall the strollers.



The CPSC said that in some models of Britax Child Safety Inc.’s B.O.B. jogging strollers the front wheel can suddenly come off during use when the quick-release feature fails to secure the wheel properly. This causes the wheel fork to dig into the ground and tip the stroller over,...

