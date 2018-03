How Mentors For Senior Partners Could Benefit BigLaw

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 11:12 AM EST) -- Large law firms have long offered mentorship programs in which senior partners bestow pearls of wisdom upon junior attorneys, but at least one law firm is shaking up that traditional model in what some say could be a game-changer for the legal industry.



Linklaters LLP recently announced that it will pilot a program in which junior attorneys and staff members mentor senior partners who sit on the law firm's partnership board, sharing experiences, ideas, concerns and advice one-on-one. The program is aimed at improving the law...

To view the full article, register now.