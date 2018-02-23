Expert Analysis

How To Deal With New Vertical Merger Enforcement Risks

By Jon Dubrow, Ryan Leske and Jonathan Ende February 23, 2018, 12:35 PM EST

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 12:35 PM EST) -- Recent announcements by senior officials at the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice suggest that merging parties in vertical transactions will face an increased burden when attempting to convince the DOJ to settle. Multiple DOJ officials have expressed a heavy skepticism toward behavioral remedies since they require broad government oversight for an extended time period. Their default position is that if a vertical transaction raises competitive concerns, a structural remedy is needed.

In order to convince the DOJ or the Federal Trade Commission that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular