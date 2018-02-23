Thompson Coburn Adds Two New Partners To DC Office

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Thompson Coburn LLP announced Thursday that it has added two seasoned securities and intellectual property practitioners in Washington, D.C.



Edward Gray, an IP and corporate technology expert, and Geoffrey Coll, who will be tackling securities litigation, joined the firm’s D.C. office on Feb. 15, the firm said.



“We are excited to welcome Geoff and Ed to the firm and look forward to introducing them to our clients,” D.C. managing partner Marjorie Krumholz said in a statement. “Both are recognized leaders whose unique experiences add great value...

To view the full article, register now.