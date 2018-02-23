Thompson Coburn Adds Two New Partners To DC Office

By Dean Seal

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Thompson Coburn LLP announced Thursday that it has added two seasoned securities and intellectual property practitioners in Washington, D.C.

Edward Gray, an IP and corporate technology expert, and Geoffrey Coll, who will be tackling securities litigation, joined the firm’s D.C. office on Feb. 15, the firm said.

“We are excited to welcome Geoff and Ed to the firm and look forward to introducing them to our clients,” D.C. managing partner Marjorie Krumholz said in a statement. “Both are recognized leaders whose unique experiences add great value...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular