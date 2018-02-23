IP Hires: BakerHostetler, Dickinson Wright, Dorsey

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- This week in intellectual property attorney moves, BakerHostetler nabbed a former patent and trademark attorney from Norton Rose Fulbright, while Dickinson Wright PLLC scored a pair of patent application prosecutors, and Dorsey & Whitney LLP boosted its Salt Lake City office ranks with the addition of a 10-person IP team. Here are the details on the IP attorneys from last week who have landed new jobs.



BakerHostetler Adds Ex-Norton Rose IP Pro In LA



Troy Schmelzer BakerHostetler announced last week that Troy Schmelzer will join the...

To view the full article, register now.