Valeant Says Stomach Ulcer Drug Is Being Imported Unfairly

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a claim with the U.S. International Trade Commission alleging that three American companies sold in the U.S. "falsely and misleadingly labeled" drugs containing clidinium bromide that purported to be generic versions of Valeant's stomach ulcer drug Librax, in violation of the Tariff Act of 1930.



The ITC said on Tuesday that it received a complaint from Valeant and its New Jersey subsidiary accusing Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, ECI Pharmaceuticals LLC and Bi-Coastal Pharmaceuticals Corp. of selling imports of clidinium bromide drug products purporting...

