Missouri Gov. Indicted For Privacy Invasion Over Nude Pic

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Thursday for felony invasion of privacy, following reports last month that prosecutors were looking into allegations he blackmailed a woman with whom he’d had an extramarital affair by threatening to release a photo of her naked, bound and blindfolded.



According to the indictment, the Republican governor photographed a nude or partially nude woman without her knowledge or consent, in a place where a person would reasonably expect privacy. The misdemeanor count was deemed a felony, punishable...

