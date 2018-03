Sharia Bank Sues As £7.3M Islamic Finance Deal Sours

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 4:42 PM GMT) -- A Sharia-compliant bank based in the U.K. has launched legal proceedings against a leisure company that it claims reneged on the terms of a deal worth £7.3 million ($10.2 million) to finance the purchase of a 40-meter yacht, according to new court filings.



The Bank of London and the Middle East PLC has filed a claim against Partners International Leisure Ltd., saying that the firm owes it £7.6 million in missed deferred payments and other costs under the terms of a mudarabah, an Islamic contract that the bank...

