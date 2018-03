PRA Updates Guidance on Assessing Liquidity Risk At Banks

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 4:04 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England’s regulatory arm said on Friday it will scrutinize each of the entities that make up a banking and investment group when it assesses levels of liquidity as it seeks to prevent risk spilling over between divisions during times of financial stress.



The Prudential Regulation Authority has published its final guidelines on how it will monitor a firm’s liquidity as part of its wider so-called Pillar 2 supervisory regime. The regulator said it had revised the wording “to make clearer how the PRA arrives...

