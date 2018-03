RBS Sets Aside £3.2B To Cover US Loan Misselling Probes

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC revealed on Friday that it has set aside a total of £3.2 billion ($4.4 billion) as it braces for heavy fines from U.S. authorities over its handling of risky securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.



Royal Bank of Scotland said in its 2017 results that it has set aside a further £714 million ($998 million) as it braces for heavy fines from U.S. authorities. (AP) Presenting its 2017 annual results, RBS said it had set aside a further...

