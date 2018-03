Credit Suisse Accused Of Poor Disclosure In Unpaid Fees Suit

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A former investment banker at Credit Suisse AG has accused the bank of making a “hopeless” attempt to disclose information connected to her lawsuit against the Swiss lender over allegations it owes her around $10 million in fees for the role she played in two financing deals run by the bank.



Lawyers representing former Credit Suisse employee Yana Alexandroff said at a High Court hearing in London on Friday that the bank should be ordered to repeat a disclosure report because the current version is inadequate....

