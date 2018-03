General Mills Nabs Pet Food Co. Blue Buffalo In $8B Deal

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- General Mills Inc. will pick up private-equity-backed Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. in an $8 billion deal, as the branded food company looks to become a big dog in the natural pet food arena, the companies said Friday.



Minnesota-based General Mills, which is behind brands such as Cheerios and Lärabar, said the acquisition will give it the top spot in the natural pet food category as it looks to further develop its portfolio and grab onto a growing industry.



"The addition of Blue to our family...

To view the full article, register now.