EU To Propose Rules On Blocwide Covered Bonds In March

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 6:17 PM GMT) -- The European Commission is set to propose legislation in March for an integrated covered bonds market for the European Union as part of a wider effort to bolster the bloc’s capital, a senior EU official said Friday.



Covered bonds are debt securities issued by lenders that offer investors strong protection and priority claim on the pool of assets in case the lender becomes insolvent. Over the last few years, the commission and the European Banking Authority have called for harmonization among the various national legal frameworks...

