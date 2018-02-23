Belgian Banks Need More Capital To Withstand Risk, EBA Says

Law360, London (February 23, 2018, 5:27 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s banking watchdog said on Friday that it agrees with the Belgian central bank’s concern that financial firms in the region do not hold enough capital to protect themselves from increased market risks.



The European Banking Authority has backed the National Bank of Belgium’s proposal to increase Belgian banks’ capital buffers in line with the Capital Requirements Regulation, known as the CRR. The regulation sets out prudential rules to make sure financial institutions hold enough money to withstand market shocks.



The measure comes after...

To view the full article, register now.