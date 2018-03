China's New VPN Crackdown 'Troubling,' US Tells WTO

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. expressed concern Friday over China’s new internet access rules that seem to impose restrictions on virtual private networks, telling the World Trade Organization that China has not provided the proper assurance on the rules’ effects on cross-border business before they come into force next month.



In a statement to the WTO’s Council for Trade in Services, the U.S. requested that China “expeditiously” address key questions about its new measures, which could “significantly impair cross-border transfers of information,” before they’re implemented on March 31, saying...

To view the full article, register now.