Swedish EQT Closes Latest Fund At €10.75B Hard Cap

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 1:28 PM EST) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT AB on Friday said it closed its latest fund at its €10.75 billion ($13.2 billion) hard cap after less than six months of fundraising thanks to eager existing investors.



According to the announcement, the fund called EQT VIII is EQT’s eighth in the “equity investment strategy” and officially launched in September. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of the investments in EQT VIII came from investors who had participated in the seventh fund.



The fund’s investors include pension funds and insurance companies such...

