Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We're Following This Week
Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.
Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies Inc., a Greenbelt, Maryland-based government contractor that provides technology services related to space programs, national security and civilian operations, has been acquired by defense contractor KBR Inc., the companies announced on Friday.
Financial terms were not disclosed,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login