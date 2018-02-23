Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We're Following This Week

By Benjamin Horney

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.

Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies Inc., a Greenbelt, Maryland-based government contractor that provides technology services related to space programs, national security and civilian operations, has been acquired by defense contractor KBR Inc., the companies announced on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular