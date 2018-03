FERC Advancing Clean Energy Despite Trump's Fossil Focus

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- From rejecting a power plant bailout plan to removing electricity market barriers for renewable-friendly technologies, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is a lone bright spot for clean energy advocates dismayed by the Trump administration's singular focus on fossil fuels, though experts say FERC's motivations are more economic than political.



Already this year, FERC has directed the regional grid operators that run the nation's wholesale electricity markets to make a place for energy storage, which is seen as a potential silver bullet for increased renewable energy deployment....

To view the full article, register now.