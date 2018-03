EFH Says It's Nearing Resolution Of NextEra's Plan Objection

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- Energy Future Holdings Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it was nearing resolution of an objection to its Chapter 11 plan ahead of a confirmation hearing set to begin Monday, saying issues over a $275 million reserve fund could be worked out before then.



During a pretrial scheduling hearing in Wilmington, EFH attorney Mark McKane of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court that it had proposed language to its former merger partners — NextEra Inc. — that could potentially resolve the confirmation objection...

