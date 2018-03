Amgen Fears 'Staggering Loss' After FDA Exclusivity Denial

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- Amgen Inc. urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to quickly block generic versions of its lucrative calcium-control drug Sensipar, saying it faces a “staggering loss” of sales because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unfairly withheld exclusivity rights.



The drugmaker’s emergency motion came shortly after a D.C. federal judge upheld the FDA’s denial of pediatric exclusivity, which would have kept generics at bay for an extra six months. Amgen, which earned nearly $1.4 billion from U.S. sales of Sensipar last year, wants an injunction pending appeal of...

