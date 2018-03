Iancu Sworn In At USPTO, Pledges ‘Reliable, Predictable’ IP

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- Former Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu was sworn in as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Friday and said in a speech that he aims to “foster a culture of innovation” in America and bolster confidence in intellectual property rights.



Speaking at the USPTO's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, after taking the oath of office from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Iancu said that patent applicants come to the office with inventions that can advance civilization and "in turn, we help them...

To view the full article, register now.