PE-Backed 'Emerging Growth Co.' Files For $300M IPO

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- A newly organized blank check company created by private equity firm Terrapin Partners filed for a $300 million initial public offering Friday, with its eye on large private technology companies and technology disrupting markets, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Florida-based Terrapin 4 Acquisition Corp., a self-described “emerging growth company,” said in its SEC filing that private equity funds, companies struggling with complex or failed transactions and entities backed by nontraditional investors are among its potential targets. Greenberg Traurig LLP is...

