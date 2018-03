TIGTA Criticizes IRS' Worker Misclassification Project

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration released a report on Friday calling on the IRS to better implement its worker misclassification initiative, saying the agency has not effectively done so because of staff turnover, decreased funding and other competing priorities.



In the report, TIGTA recommended, and the Internal Revenue Service agreed, that the IRS should work with the U.S. Department of Labor to design a standardized referral form and optimize information sharing, per the agencies’ 2011 memorandum of understanding.



“The MOU between the IRS and the DOL had laudable goals...

