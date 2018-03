Ex-Fla. City Commissioner Sentenced For Corruption Scheme

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A former Opa-Locka, Florida, city commissioner was sentenced to 51 months in prison Thursday for coordinating government favors in exchange for bribes as part of a bribery and extortion conspiracy that involved several officials in the impoverished Miami suburb.



Luis Santiago pled guilty in January 2017 to conspiring with former Opa-Locka City Manager David Chiverton, former Assistant Public Works Director Gregory Harris and others to solicit thousands of dollars in illegal cash payments from businesses and individuals in exchange for resolving various official matters for them,...

