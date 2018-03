Top Dem Wants Hearing On NLRB Member's Alleged Conflicts

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- The House Education and Workforce Committee's top Democrat called Friday for a hearing into whether National Labor Relations Board member Bill Emanuel’s ties to Littler Mendelson PC should have disqualified him from participating in a landmark joint employment case, as the inspector general recently concluded.



In a letter to Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who chairs the House committee, ranking member Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., asked that the NLRB’s current members as well as NLRB Inspector General David Berry offer testimony to examine Berry's Feb. 9 report concluding that Emanuel wrongly participated in...

