LSAT Administrator Likely In Contempt As Feds Sit Idly By

Law360, San Francisco (February 23, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday that the Law School Admission Council Inc. was likely in contempt of a consent decree laying out ways it should accommodate disabled test takers, adding it was “astounding” that the federal government took no position on the alleged violations after it had vigorously pursued the litigation for several years.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero said during Friday’s hearing in San Francisco that LSAC likely violated an $8 million consent decree it signed in 2014 to settle claims brought by the...

