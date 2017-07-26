High Court Fight Over SEC In-House Judges Heats Up

By Ed Beeson

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A high-profile challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s in-house court intensified in recent days as government lawyers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to give the agency's chair the power to remove administrative law judges, while a money manager whose case is now before the justices has asked them to come down hard against the regulator over what he calls its use of an unconstitutional tribunal.

The new arguments came in a pair of briefs filed Wednesday in the matter of Raymond J. Lucia v....
Case Information

Case Title

Raymond J. Lucia, et al., Petitioners v. Securities and Exchange Commission


Case Number

17-130

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 26, 2017

