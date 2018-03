4 Things To Know About The New USPTO Examiner Manual

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently revised its Manual of Patent Examining Procedure for the first time in over two years, adding new material about patent-eligibility, the duty to disclose information to the office and other key patent law issues. Here’s what attorneys should know about the update.



Patent-Eligibility Guidance Is Front and Center



Following a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in recent years regarding what types of inventions can be patented, patent-eligibility has been the hottest issue in patent law. January’s revisions to...

